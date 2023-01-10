The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Florence Huskies 64-33 Friday on the road .
Salida started with a 3-pointer by senior Aiden Hadley, and after a few minutes the Spartans scored twice more to lead 7-0.
Florence entered the game about halfway into the first quarter with a 3-pointer but did not score again until the end of the quarter, which put the Spartans up 23-5.
Coach Adam Christensen said the team aims to get 17 to 18 points per quarter, so this was a comfortable lead.
The Spartans scored a couple of minutes into the second quarter, with Hadley and senior Chase Diesslin both making 3-pointers.
While putting up a few baskets themselves, the Huskies couldn’t come close to catching Salida, and the half ended 45-14.
Senior Tristan Jackson made a two-handed dunk 30 seconds into the third quarter, which senior Nate Yeakley followed with another dunk shortly afterward, and Diesslin made another 3-pointer.
By 3:55 into the third, Salida led by 37 points. Both teams scored in the following minutes, but the Spartans kept their ground, with Hadley scoring in the final seconds to end the quarter 62-25.
In the fourth quarter the Spartans only scored once, while the Huskies made several baskets, finishing with a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, making the final score 64-33.
“It was really nice after three weeks off to be back on the floor,” Christensen said. He was most impressed by the team’s energy and intensity levels. The team practiced and stayed in shape over break, and he said it showed.
Sophomore Dylan Grant did well in the second half, and sophomore Kason Westphal, who was out with a knee sprain the last four-five weeks, was able to play for nine minutes and did well, Christensen said.
Diesslin made 21 points, Hadley had 11 and Jackson 10.
Defensively the team has been trying to run more pressure, Christensen said, which they need to work on more this week.
The win puts the Spartans at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League.
The team will host the Rye Thunderbolts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a league game. Rye is 6-1 this season and 4-1 in Tri-Peaks play.
Rye hasn’t been a part of their league for the last few years, Christensen said, so they don’t know as much about them as they might other opponents.
“They’re a good team, but we feel we should go in there and beat them,” he said, adding the team is excited to be back at home.