The Salida High School girls’ swim team placed third of 10 teams in the Tri-Peaks League Championship meet Friday, behind St. Mary’s Academy and Kent Denver.
“Our girls had a phenomenal meet,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “Everyone swam their hearts out and competed so well. They’ve worked incredibly hard this year and that hard work paid off at this meet.”
More than half the team has qualified to go to state this weekend, she said, a huge testament to their determination and grit.
Sophomore Kasey Glaser qualified for state in the 100-yard freestyle on the starting leg of the 400 freestyle relay, and freshman Melissa Lang qualified in the 200 individual medley, cutting seven seconds from her previous record. Lang missed qualifying for the state 100 breaststroke by a 0.3 second.
Senior Ember Hill placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and is now ranked eighth in 3A. Hill placed third in the 200 individual medley also and will compete in it at state.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich took bronze in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, the first a season-best time and the latter a lifetime best. She will compete at state in both.
Placing second in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle, sophomore Shae Merchant swam lifetime bests to compete in both at state.
Sophomore Elle Farnsworth also topped her record in all her individual and relay events. Freshman Olivia Guymon swam a lifetime best in the 100 backstroke.
To cap off their high school swimming careers, seniors Megan Rhude and Ellie King swam lifetime bests in all their events, individual and relay. Senior Charlie Messa made the finals in both her events and set a lifetime best in the 500-yard freestyle, cutting 44 seconds from her previous best.
On the state team are Hill, senior Paige Mishmash, Rhude, junior Tayla Young, Lengerich, Merchant, Glaser and Lang.
The Lady Spartans will compete in the 3A State Finals Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
