Spartan grapplers place 10th at Valley Classic tournament

The Salida High School boys’ wrestling team placed 10th in the Valley Classic tournament Friday and Saturday at Center High School.
Senior Drew Johnson came away with the title Outstanding Wrestler and took first in his weight class, winning all his matches by pins.
“The competition was very tough,” coach Steve Myers said, as Salida was one of 30 competing schools. “The guys turned it up.”
The season is getting down to the end of the wire, and he said he feels good about it.
Others Myers noted were sophomore Sam Johnson, who Myers said had some good scrambles, and freshman Cal Hill.
Sam Johnson took second place in his weight class and Hill was sixth.
All of the Spartans came out more aggressive both on their feet and on top, and the team is starting to really push forward, Myers said.
The team has some technical things to work on in preparation for the Tri-Peaks Tournament Saturday at James Irwin Charter School, Myers said, but he feels hopeful.
“I think they’re feeling good with what they did this weekend,” he said.