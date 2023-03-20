The Huskies of Battle Mountain were unprepared for the Salida Spartan boys’ baseball team to take them by storm Friday, winning 10-0.
This was a first game of a double header hosted by Olathe High School.
“We played outstanding defense,” coach Ken Skipper said, describing the players as being “plugged in to play.”
Salida had 9 hits total in the game.
Sophomore Brody Hudson was Salida’s pitcher and had 9 strikeouts. He was followed by junior Brady Houghton. Between them, they had ten strikeouts and only gave up one hit.
The Spartans had four runs in the second inning, three in the fifth and three in the seventh.
For their second game of the day, the Salida slayed the Olathe Pirates 9-2.
Senior Brandon Pursell started pitching, and junior Ben Clayton came on as relief. Between the two, they put together seven strike-outs and allowed only one hit, Skipper said. Salida had seven hits, made four bases on balls and four Spartans hit by pitches.
Olathe made a run in the first inning, but Salida made runs in the second and third inning, and their momentum only increased, with three in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Combined with excellent defense, seven offensive hits brought the team the win, Skipper said, and he was particularly impressed by a diving catch made by junior Cavin Lake.
Another highlight of the game was when sophomore Anthony Taverna had a triple in the sixth inning, capping a four run inning.