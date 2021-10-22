Salida High School’s volleyball team lost to Colorado Springs Christian School Tuesday in three sets.
Scores were 22-25 for the first set, 20-25 for the second set and 19-25 for the third set.
The loss drops the Lady Spartans to 5-11 overall and 2-6 in conference.
The team had three aces, seven kills, two blocks and 19 digs, with junior Sarah Chick leading with seven kills and six digs, coach Haley Huffman said.
“Even though we lost we were able to do much better in serving with only a few errors,” Huffman said. “We are taking this loss and working towards are gaps to improve for our next games.”
Next up for the Lady Spartans is Buena Vista Saturday in Salida. The Lady Demons are 7-9 overall and 3-5 in conference. C-team play begins at 10 a.m., followed by junior varsity, then varsity around noon.