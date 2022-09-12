The last time the Spartan football team faced the Rye Thunderbolts was 2015, when Rye beat Salida at home, but this year, the tables have turned, as the Spartans beat the Thunderbolts 24-14 Friday night for their first win of the season and their first on the road since 2018, starting a new chapter of victory for Salida’s football program.
The win put Salida at 1-2. Rye, a 1A school, starts their season 1-1.
The Spartans started slow in the first quarter, not finishing their drives and missing tackles,
The Thunderbolts got the first touchdown and converted their point after touchdown, setting the score at 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“Salida is a second-half team,” Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said.
Salida scored in the second quarter with a touchdown by senior Simon Bertolino, but missed the PAT, putting the score to 7-6 in Rye’s favor. Rye scored again in the second quarter and Salida was down 14-6.
Right before halftime Spartan’s senior captain Drew Johnson injured his ankle and was missed for the second half.
At this point, Spartan sophomore Wyatt Farney stepped up, shocking many by catching a ball in the endzone right before the end of the half.
Luttrell in particular was pleasantly surprised. “In practice he struggled with catching the ball, but this time he did great.”
Salida did not get the PAT, but now they were close behind Rye at 14-12 heading into the locker room.
Rain had begun to fall on the field, picking up in the second half. In the third quarter, Salida got the ball back, then turned it over.
The Spartan defense kept the Thunderbolts out of the end zone though, and after regaining the ball in the fourth quarter, junior Conner Gentile scored, putting the Spartans in the lead 18-14.
The scoreboard had been malfunctioning throughout the entire game, Luttrell said, making players and coaches alike anxious and uncertain as to where the game was time-wise.
The Spartans methodically drove down the field again in the fourth.
Around the five minute mark, junior captain Caiven Lake threaded the needle and passed to senior Chase Diesslin who scored a touchdown on an eight yard catch-and-run.
The Spartans did not convert, but held onto their 24-14 lead for the win.
“There’s always been a back and forth battle between Salida and Rye,” Luttrell said. “We knew there would be a battle going in.”
As far as his expectations for the game went, he said he knew it was up to the team to decide to win.
Luttrell said Johnson will be alright, spraining his ankle on the field which will be difficult for his position, but he’ll recover. Before he was injured Johnson had 10 yards receiving, two solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Due to lightning, the game started a half hour later than scheduled, and Luttrell wants to express gratitude to the bus drivers for driving the team home late. He said the Spartans went home happy, acting as though they won the Superbowl.
Offensively, Lake threw 10 for 14 for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Bertolino had 48 yards in 10 carries and Farney had 3 carries for 42 yards.
Farney also led the Spartans in catches, pulling down four for 44 yards. Gentile had the best overall average, with one catch for 15 yards.
Bertolino, junior Jase Young and sophomore Brody Hudson stepped in defensively after Johnson, usually the team’s top tackler, was injured. Bertolino had one solo and six assists, while Young and Hudson both had two solo and five assisted tackles.
The Spartans will take the field 7 p.m. Friday to face the Coal Ridge Titans to cap off Salida’s homecoming week.