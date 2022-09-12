The last time the Spartan football team faced the Rye Thunderbolts was 2015, when Rye beat Salida at home, but this year, the tables have turned, as the Spartans beat the Thunderbolts 24-14 Friday night for their first win of the season and their first on the road since 2018, starting a new chapter of victory for Salida’s football program. 

The win put Salida at 1-2. Rye, a 1A school, starts their season 1-1. 