The Salida Cyclones placed second in the large team division at a swim meet Aug. 5-7 in Cortez.
The Valley Dolphins of Colorado Springs took first and Telluride was third.
In the ages 6 and younger division high point winners, Cyclone Paige Foyle Storey, 6, placed second.
In the 8 and younger high point winners, second place went to Cyclone Tymon Dziechciowski, 7, and third place went to Cyclone Thomas Sandell, 6.
In the ages 9-10 girls’ high point winners, Cyclone Vivian Brown, 10, took first and third went to Cyclone Mallory Hill, 11.
In the 11-12 girls’ high point winners, Cyclone Ocean Shin, 11, took first place.
Cyclone Ember Hill, 17, took first place in the 15-18 girls’ high point winners.
In the 15-18 boys’ high point winners, second place went to Cyclone Otis Shin, 16.
Otis Shin won Swimmer of the Year and now represents the Seasonal Southern Colorado League as the student athlete representative. The term is two years, during which he will be a voting member, delegating and making changes within the USA Swimming Colorado.
Odette Shin won Coach of the Year and now represents the Seasonal Southern Colorado League coaches.
Dean Russell won Official of the Year and recently finished his last summer season as meet referee.
Because the meet was far from Salida, the Cyclones had a smaller turnout, coach Odette Shin said. “We had such a small team, so it was really rewarding,” she said.
Shin said the Cyclones bonded with members from other teams and everyone came together to cheer each other on.