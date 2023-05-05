The Salida High School girls’ tennis team was David facing down Goliath Monday in their Douglas County tournament, coach Josh Bechtel said, taking the win from 4A school Golden and 5A Smoky Hill and Douglas County.
No. 1 singles player senior Daisha Thompson, No. 3 singles player sophomore Caroline Wooddell, and No. 2 doubles team junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao all took first place, while the rest of the team all finished second or third.
Thompson and Wooddell both now have 13-2 records.
Thompson won all three matches: Douglas County 6-4, 6-0, Smoky Hill 6-0, 6-3 and Golden 6-3, 7-5. “When she’s aggressive and dictating the points she’s nearly impossible to beat,” Bechtel said.
Wooddell, Bechtel said, is very adaptable to different styles of play. She took Douglas County 6-2, 6-2, Smoky Hill 6-1, 6-3 and Golden 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles Young and Delao took Douglas County 7-5, 7-5, lost to Smoky Hill 6-3, 4-6, 11-13 and won their Golden match 7-5, 1-6, 10-4.
No. 4 doubles team senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson Anderson and Chick lost their Douglas County match 1-6, 3-6, lost in a tiebreaker against Smoky Hill 6-3, 5-7, 7-10 and brought the team the tournament title with their win against Golden, 6-2, 6-3.
In their Golden match, Chick and Anderson were behind in the second set, but once they knew the team title for the tournament was on the line, won five games in a row, Bechtel said.
No. 2 singles player Megan Rhude lost to Douglas County with two tiebreakers, 6-6, 1-6, 6-10, 7-5. She won 6-2, 6-2 against Smoky Hill and lost to Golden 1-6, 6-3, 7-10.
At No. 1 doubles senior Skyler Margos and Lane Baker beat Douglas County 7-6, 7-5, 7-5, Smoky Hill 6-2, 6-1 and lost their Golden match 3-6, 2-6.
No. 3 doubles freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari won a drawn-out match with Douglas County 3-6, 7-6, 5-10, 7-4. They beat Smoky Hill 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 and lost to Golden 0-6, 2-6.
This team win is a huge confidence booster for the team and gives them the perfect mindset for going into regionals Friday, Bechtel said.