The Salida High School girls’ tennis team was David facing down Goliath Monday in their Douglas County tournament, coach Josh Bechtel said, taking the win from 4A school Golden and 5A Smoky Hill and Douglas County. 

No. 1 singles player senior Daisha Thompson, No. 3 singles player sophomore Caroline Wooddell, and No. 2 doubles team junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao all took first place, while the rest of the team all finished second or third.