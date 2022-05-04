The Salida High School girls golf team won the second league Tri-Peaks league tournament Tuesday at La Junta. Salida scored a 293 at the La Junta Golf Club, besting six other schools. Manitou Springs placed second with a 318 and La Junta finished in third with a 323.
The Lady Spartans are well positioned to take first in the league after also winning the first tournament at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City last month.
After winning the last league competition, Kyndra Johnson, a freshman, captured first again with a 79. She had two birdies on the day.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro tied for third with a 96, which triggered a playoff. She lost the playoff to finish fourth. Emma Trollip, a freshman, also found herself tied. She was in ninth with an 118 and lost the playoff to take 10th. Sophomore Jessica Clinton finished 17th with a 127.
Salida had to battle the weather at La Junta. Windy, dry and cold conditions created numerous obstacles for the Lady Spartans. Coach Russ Johnson said hitting shots into the wind was particularly challenging for the golfers.
“The team overall did well,” said Johnson. “They’re in a good position to win the league title.”
The same quartet of Salida golfers will return to the green on Tuesday at the Trinidad Golf Course. They will look to finish with another dominant performance at league and make the all-league team.