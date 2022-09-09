The Lady Spartans volleyball team lost in three sets Thursday to the Buena Vista Lady Demons in BV.
Coach Kristi Spanier said she didn’t know what the set scores were.
“It was a good team on the other side of the net,” Spanier said. “They have a good program. We made too many errors tonight, especially too many serving errors. We’re a young team and we still have some things to learn.”
Spanier said senior Skyler Margos and sophomores Caroline Wooddell and Trinity Bertolino all played hard against Buena Vista.
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 3-3 so far this season.
They will face the Florence Huskies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home in their first league game.