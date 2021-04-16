Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team took to the road Thursday, losing in three sets to Manitou Springs, 22-25, 12-25 and 13-25.
“The girls definitely played well together, as a team, tonight,” coach Haley Huffman said. “They just couldn’t find the balance between their emotional and physical game. It was their best mental game this season.”
The loss, a league game, puts Salida at 2-5 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league and 4-6 overall this season.
Salida had five aces, unreturnable serves, and 20 digs, or defensive returns.
Senior Quinn Burkley led the team with 11 digs.
The Lady Spartans will return to their home court Saturday against the James Irwin Jaguars (6-1/3-1) with the junior varsity starting at 10 a.m. and varsity starting at 11 a.m.