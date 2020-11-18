Lily Lengerich signs letter of intent for Minnesota State

Salida High School senior Lily Lengerich took her first step Thursday on her way from being a Spartan to becoming a Dragon, as she signed her letter of intent to swim at Minnesota State University – Moorhead next year.
“I started swimming when I was eight,” Lengerich said. “I love the sport and I want to continue. I think Moorhead is the right place. I like the community and the coaches.”
Lengerich said she plans to go into elementary eduction, and isn’t sure if coaching swimming is in the future.
As to what her plans are after college, Lengerich said she isn’t really sure yet.
“I’m open to where I go,” she said. “I love Salida, but then I’ve never lived anywhere else.”
While she may not know what the future holds, she has set her goals for her senior season.
“I’m working on cutting time, staying fast and just having fun,” Lengerich said. “I love making friends on the team and swimming fast. My parents, Jason and Torrey and Coach Wendy have all helped me get here, and I am so glad to have their support.”