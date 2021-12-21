The Salida High School wrestling team placed ninth of 17 teams at the Sheridan High School wrestling tournament over the weekend in Denver.
Skyline High School won the tournament with The Classical Academy and Platte Canyon finishing second and third.
“It was a good tournament,” said Salida coach Steve Myers. “We had a mixed bag of 5A, 4A and 3A teams.” Eight Spartan wrestlers competed at the tournament.
Tough competition did not stop junior Drew Johnson from continuing his dominance on the mat. He pinned four of the five wrestlers he faced, including Platte Canyon’s Joshua Ebbs in the championship round, to finish first in the 182-pound weight class for the second tournament in a row.
Myers said Johnson “had a really good tournament on his end.” He is now 8-0 this season.
“Everybody did really good,” Myers said. “Everybody won one or two matches each.”
Freshman Hudson Fisher finished fourth in the 106-pound weight class after he went 3-2 with three pins.
Sophomore Brayden Pridemore went 2-2 in the 220-pound weight class in his season debut for the Spartans. Myers said he performed well in his first competition of the season. He was previously unable to compete due to a knee injury.
Myers said the team will work on “getting their takedowns down a little better” during the break.
Salida’s next competition is a dual meet Jan. 6 at Florence High School.