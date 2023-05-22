Runners, walkers and four-legged friends trekked up Spiral Drive Saturday for the Tails on the Trail 5K race benefiting Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Allison Gergley, AVHS board member, and her dog Ueli finished first with a time of 26 minutes, 2 seconds. Ueli, an Australian cattle dog mix, was adopted from AVHS in 2021. “He is very energetic,” Gergley said.
Gergley said she found Ueli at the shelter and figured this would be a good way for them to give back.
Kaylee Barrantes came in second place with a time of 26:26, and Natalie Romano was third at 26:42.
The event netted more than $5,500 for AVHS.
The race began at 11 a.m. at the base of Tenderfoot Mountain, followed Spiral Drive to the upper parking lot then turned around to end at Salida SteamPlant. An after-party was held for the 68 registered participants.
More than half of the participants ran with dogs, AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said.
The award for first place was a 7,000 Feet Running Company gift card for a free pair of shoes. The second place prize was a $50 gift card for 7,000 Feet Running Company, and the third place award was a 7,000 Feet gift card for a free pair of Goodrs sunglasses.
It was the first time since 2019 the run has been held, as last year got snowed out. In addition, this is the first year the event has had an after-party at the SteamPlant.
“The turnout for this event was fabulous,” van Leuken said. “It’s so nice to see everyone in person and so many dogs.”