Runners, walkers and four-legged friends trekked up Spiral Drive Saturday for the Tails on the Trail 5K race benefiting Ark-Valley Humane Society. 

Allison Gergley, AVHS board member, and her dog Ueli finished first with a time of 26 minutes, 2 seconds. Ueli, an Australian cattle dog mix, was adopted from AVHS in 2021. “He is very energetic,” Gergley said. 