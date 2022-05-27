The Salida High School girls’ tennis team celebrated their season with a banquet Monday at Fun Street Family Arcade.
Coach Josh Bechtel presented a variety of awards, ranging from varsity letters to the team’s Most Valuable Player award, which went to senior Maddie Anderson.
Anderson was the first Salida player to win the regional tournament at No. 1 singles. She finished the season with an 11-5 record before exiting in the first round of the state tournament.
Junior Daisha Thompson and senior Brooke Bright both made Tri-Peaks All-League team this season as Salida’s No. 2 and No. 3 singles players. In addition, Thompson won the best record award for the team after going 14-2 while Bright won the leadership award.
Junior Skylar Margos won the most improved player award. She had not played tennis prior to this season but still managed to qualify for state at No. 2 doubles with partner Maya Hughes, a senior.
Junior Elle Kriebel received the team spirit award. Bechtel noted that sportsmanship was what tennis is about, saying, “They put sportsmanship above winning and losing.”
Megan Rhude, a junior, won the manager of the year award. Rhude was sidelined this season due to an injury but still supported the team throughout the season.
The Lady Spartans set a school record by qualifying nine players to the state tournament this season. Seven players received Academic All State awards, and 12 received varsity letters.
Bechtel said, “This is like the best group of girls in the world.”