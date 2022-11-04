The Salida High School boys’ soccer team ended their season Oct. 26 after falling 4-0 in a playoff game against the Liberty Common Eagles.
The Eagles have been in the final four multiple times, coach Aaron Dobson said, so the Spartans knew it would be a task going into the game.
Sixty minutes in, the Spartan team stood defiant at 0-0 against a team with a 7-0 win rate in the league, ranked fourth in the 3A Division.
Twenty minutes into the second half, the Eagles swooped in with a missed clearance, scoring their first goal. That score was a game-changer, as the Eagles had excellent defense, Dobson said, but the Spartans held out hope and were still playing well, holding the Eagles off for the next six to eight minutes.
With 12 minutes left in the game, the Eagles’ right attacker junior Brady Poore fired a rocket from 35 yards out, upping the score to 2-0.
The Spartans were moving pieces around, trying to add more players to attack, but as a result opened up some holes in their defense, resulting in two more goals going to the Eagles to end the game at 4-0.
“I thought that we could hold them well and do about what we did,” Dobson said. “We knew this team was really, really good. If we had the right game on the right day we could have won, but realistically they were the better team. I’m tickled that we were able to hold them off the board for that long.”
The Spartan team is bummed to have lost, Dobson said, because a lot of hard work comes down to one game, but they had achieved their goal of making the playoffs. While it was difficult and emotional for some of the seniors, the younger players were mostly encouraged. “They got to hold a really good team scoreless,” he said.
All 11 Spartan players defended as one, Dobson said, a goal they have had this entire season. Eagles coach Cyrus Salehi also commended the Spartans’ performance to Dobson after the match, saying their defense made it difficult to win. “You could just tell they were getting frustrated and stressed out by the fact their goals came so late in the game,” Dobson said of the Eagles.
While he said it was difficult to determine a man of the match as all of the players were exceptional, Dobson was particularly proud of the performance of junior Levi Starr, tasked with defending Poore, who has made 23 goals this season including the second goal in the match with Salida. “Levi shot him down almost the entire game,” Dobson said.
Dobson said he was most impressed by the resilience of his team this season. “It would have been easy for the team to just say ‘make a day of it,’ drive down and get beat up,” he said, but they didn’t. “We never quit.”
The playoffs are a celebration of all the hard work throughout the year, for teams to put their best game out there, he said, and “they did that.”
Dobson said he has a lot of good memories from this year’s team, from bus rides to games to training sessions. “I’ll never forget this group of kids,” he said. “I think we gave everything we had.”