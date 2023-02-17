In double overtime, the Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team defeated the rival Buena Vista Lady Demons 35-33 Wednesday at home. 

The win, the final game of the regular season, puts the Lady Spartans at 9-10 overall and 7-7 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League. The Lady Demons are now 12-7, 8-6 in league.