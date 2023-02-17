In double overtime, the Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team defeated the rival Buena Vista Lady Demons 35-33 Wednesday at home.
The win, the final game of the regular season, puts the Lady Spartans at 9-10 overall and 7-7 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League. The Lady Demons are now 12-7, 8-6 in league.
Senior Sarah Chick struck first, but the Lady Demons countered and quickly took the lead. Junior Adyson Hadley tied the game at 6-6, and the teams stayed neck and neck to end the first quarter at 8-8.
“We stuck with it, and we never took a step back on defense,” Chick said afterward.
The teams were well matched into the second quarter, both making a few baskets, and the half ended with Salida trailing 15-14.
Freshman Braeden Johnson sank a 3-pointer early in the second half, which Chick followed with a couple of baskets. BV made a 3-pointer in the last 30 seconds, and the fourth quarter started with Salida leading 23-21.
The next eight minutes saw blood drawn by junior Makiah Parris and Chick. In the last minute Salida was ahead by 1 and fouled. Buena Vista made one of two free throws to tie the score at 29-29 when the buzzer sounded.
Both teams made a field goal and two free throws during the first overtime and tied again at 33-33 to go into another four-minute extension. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made a Spartan basket at 1:35, the last of the game.
Chick was the leading scorer at 13 points, four rebounds, and Johnson made 9 points and seven rebounds.
The team handled the adversity really well, coach Keith Wyatt said, referencing the intense energy of the Demons fans. “It’s a hard game to play in because you want to win it so bad.”
His favorite part was the end, he said, for the team to earn a win like that. “I wasn’t shocked, but I was so happy for them.”
Chick had something different going on, Wyatt said, and she set a tone of toughness, of “We’re here, we’re not going away and we’re going to battle you.”
The Lady Spartans will host a district playoff game at 6 p.m. Monday. Their opponent has not yet been determined.