The Salida High School Lady Spartans’ golf team finished their second and final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.
Senior Hadley Ross, who plays for Salida but attended Buena Vista High School, shot a 132 on Monday and 123 Tuesday to finish in 82nd place.
Junior Mya Rollo shot a 119 Monday and a 127 Tuesday to finish 78th.
“The heat was a real killer today,” coach Tami Smith said. “It got up to about 99 degrees. The girls were close with some chip-ins, and the putting was on point today. Overall, we had a great season, and I’m looking forward to having Mya back next year with the rest of the girls. I wish Hadley the best with her college future.”