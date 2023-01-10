The Salida High School wrestling team placed eighth at the Gunnison Cowboy Invitational Saturday at Western Colorado University, amidst several larger schools and tougher teams.
Cedaredge placed first.
Head coach Steve Myers said his expectation was for the team to step up their game and come out more physical and aggressive, which they did, particularly on the second day, the first day having had some rough matches.
Of note, he said junior Jase Young and freshman Cal Hill turned it up, and senior Drew Johnson and freshman Sam Johnson had good performances.
Drew Johnson won the 215-pound weight class and took all of his matches in pins.
Hill, at 126 pounds, finished seventh and pinned two of his four matches.
Sam Johnson, at 120 pounds, placed fifth and won three of his five matches in pins, with a fourth won by major decision.
Young placed fourth in the 157-pound class and pinned two of his four opponents.
The team needs to work on putting pressure on top, Myers said. The next tournament, Friday at Florence High School, will be tough, he said.
Results
106 pounds
Colin Cabe (5-5) placed 6th and scored 27.5 team points.
Round 1: Won by fall, 1:05.
Round 2: Lost by major decision,16-2.
Round 3: Won by fall, 0:21.
Consolation Bracket: Won by fall, 1:27.
5th Place Match: Lost by major decision,13-1.
113 pounds
Hudson Fisher (19-3) placed 9th and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 2:31.
Round 2: Won by decision, 9-8.
Round 3: Won by decision, 11-8.
Consolation Bracket: Won by fall, 1:41.
9th Place Match: Won by injury default, 2:39.
120 pounds
Sam Johnson (17-4) placed 5th and scored 30.5 team points.
Round 1: Won by fall, 3:23.
Round 2: Won by fall, 0:41.
Round 3: Lost by decision, 5-1.
Consolation Bracket: Won by fall, 2:28.
5th Place Match: Won by major decision, 14-2.
126 pounds
Calhoun Hill (12-9) placed 7th and scored 22.0 team points.
Round 1: Received a bye.
Round 2: Won by fall, 1:56.
Round 3: Lost by fall, 2:22.
Consolation Bracket: Lost by fall, 1:48.
7th Place Match: Won by fall, 0:20.
132 pounds (non-scoring bracket)
Kapono Gage (1-14) placed 6th.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 2:54.
Round 2: Lost by fall, 1:30.
Round 3: Lost by fall, 0:30.
Round 4: Lost by fall, 1:06.
Round 5: Lost by fall, 0:57.
138 pounds
Jake Hull (2-3) placed 13th and scored 10.5 team points.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 2:41.
Round 2: Lost by major decision,10-1.
Round 3: Lost by tech fall, 5:09.
Consolation Bracket: Won by medical forfeit.
13th Place Match: Won by fall, 1:17.
144 pounds
Jessi Wilkins (7-12) placed 11th and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1: Received a bye.
Round 2: Lost by fall, 2:52.
Round 3: Lost by fall, 0:36.
Consolation Bracket: Lost by fall, 0:37.
11th Place Match: Won by fall, 1:30.
150 pounds
Caetano Barbosa (2-9) placed 12th and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 0:00.
Round 2: Lost by fall over, 0:45.
Round 3: Received a bye.
Consolation Bracket: Lost by fall,1:24.
11th Place Match: Lost by tech fall, 3:59.
157 pounds
Jase Young (13-2) placed 4th and scored 28.0 team points.
Round 1: Won by fall, 1:46.
Round 2: Received a bye
Round 3: Won by fall, 0:54.
Championship Bracket: Lost by decision, 9-2.
3rd Place Match: Lost by fall, 4:49.
175 pounds
Bryce Hudson (4-9) placed 10th and scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 0:23.
Round 2: Lost by fall, 1:34.
Round 3: Received a bye
Consolation Bracket: Won by medical forfeit.
9th Place Match: Lost by fall, 0:34.
215 pounds
Drew Johnson (22-0) placed 1st and scored 36.0 team points.
Round 2: Won by fall, 0:35.
Round 3: Won by fall, 0:32.
Quarterfinal: Won by fall, 0:13.
Semifinal: Won by fall, 0:23.
1st Place Match: Won by fall, 1:01.
285 pounds
Brayden Pridemore (5-10) placed 7th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1: Lost by fall, 0:38.
Round 2: Lost by fall, 2:00.
Round 3: Won by fall, 0:42.
Round 4: Lost by fall, 1:36.
7th Place Match: Won by medical forfeit.