The Salida High School baseball team went 2-1 in games on the road Saturday and Monday.
The Spartans are now 6-9 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Salida split a doubleheader Saturday against Colorado Springs Christian School, winning the first game 13-1 and losing the second game 13-2.
The Spartans scored six runs in the top of the second and four in the top of the third to take a commanding lead. They put the finishing touches on a dominant victory by adding three more runs in the top of fifth to mercy rule the Lions.
CSCS mustered only a single run against the Spartans’ senior starting pitcher Cayden Mazza. Coach Babes Marchase said, “Everything just clicked for us; I was very, very pleased.”
The win Saturday morning allowed the Spartans to put a rough seven-game losing streak behind them where they were outscored by opposing teams 104 to 18.
The second game against the Lions was a completely different story, with Salida losing 13-2; the mercy rule was called in the fifth inning.
The Spartans fell behind early and CSCS had at least one runner cross the plate in all five innings of play. Salida’s only two runs came in the second and fifth.
“We made too many errors,” said Marchase. “That’s been our nemesis throughout the year.”
Freshman Anthony Taverna started for the Spartans in the second game against the Lions.
On Monday, Salida defeated Platte Canyon 12-1 in seven innings. The game started out close and then Salida opened it up. Junior Nate Yeakley hit a grand slam for the Spartans that put them comfortably on top. He has been one of Salida’s best hitter this season.
Senior Braden Martellaro started the game for the Spartans. He threw five innings before turning it over to Mazza to finish the game. Marchase said they both pitched well.
The Spartans next play a doubleheader with Florence at Marvin Park in Salida. Games start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Huskies are 6-11 this season.