The Salida High School track and field team competed in two meets over the weekend: Cougar Classic Invitational Friday in Colorado Springs and the Centauri High School meet Saturday in La Jara.
The Spartans had two top 10 finishes at the Cougar Classic.
Freshman Wyatt Farney finished fourth in the boys’ 400-meter race. His time of 53.66 seconds was just shy of qualifying for the 3A state meet.
The boys’ team finished 30th of 31 schools; Rampart High School finished first. Coach Randy Kapushion said it was a tough meet for the team, noting that high winds caused difficulties.
Junior Quinn Smith finished sixth in the girls’ 800 with a time of 2:32.03. She is currently ranked 18th in the event for 3A state.
The girls’ team finished 25th of 27 teams at the invitational. Discovery Canyon High School won the meet.
Salida continued to show improvement with 16 season-best times in Colorado Springs. Shae Merchant, a freshman, set a season best in both the girls’ 100 and 400, and freshman Emerson Reed had a personal best in the girls’ 800 and 1,600.
On Saturday, the Spartans took a smaller team to Centauri. The girls finished fifth overall and the boys finished ninth of 18 schools at the meet. Alamosa won both the girls’ and boys’ team competition.
The Salida boys swept the top three places in the 1,600-meter run. Senior Elijah Wilcox won with a time of 4:41.71, senior Kuper Banghart placed second, and freshman Ezekiel Wilcox was third.
Senior Hollister Beddingfield won the boys’ 800 with a time of 2:01.12. Elijah Wilcox finished third. Both set a season-best time at the meet.
On the girls’ side, senior Macy Mazzeo set three personal bests. She finished fourth in the 200 and 400 and placed fifth in the high jump.
The Spartans’ next competition is Friday at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo. The Tri-Peaks League Meet is Saturday in La Junta. The Spartans will race for the all-league team at the competition.