For their first playoff game, the Salida High School Basketball team pummeled the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers Friday, beating them at home 75-43.
After a rough start, the Spartans woke up in time to show readiness to take on this and future Colorado High School Activities Association 3A playoff games.
Cortez took the tip off and scored soon after. Salida took a few shots but didn’t enter the game until 5:41 when junior Daniel Edgington put one in.
There were some slow spots, coach Adam Christensen said, speculating that the team started the playoffs a little nervous, while Cortez came out playing hard. Salida soon took the lead, but were slow to advance it, the first quarter ending 12-9.
“We’ve got to be more consistent,” Christensen said. “Against better teams you can’t have big gaps like that. The next team is going to be a lot better.”
In the second quarter, the Spartans came out hot. Seniors Tristan Jackson, Chase Diesslin and Edgington made a rapid four layup succession within 35 seconds, initiating a roar from the home crowd in the packed bleachers.
From there, the team didn’t look back and with a layup by Diesslin in the last second, were up 42-18 at halftime.
In the third quarter the team made 19 points, with 3-pointers from sophomore Kason Westpahl and Diesslin.
Diesslin made a total of 13 points, Jackson 21, Yeakley 12, Edgington 10, Westphal 7, sophomore Ryan Osness 6, senior Aiden Hadley 4 and junior Ashton Walker 2.
Jackson had 10 rebounds, Yeakley and junior Karl Brown both 4.
The guys on post did really well, Christensen said, and Jackson did a good job. The team’s defense in the second quarter did better rotations, getting steals and baskets.
“I hope they’re a little more comfortable tomorrow,” Christensen said.
“We started off sluggish and woke up in the second quarter,” senior Tristan Jackson said. For upcoming matches, “As long as we play like we did in the second and third and fourth quarter, we should be fine.”
After this match Salida is 22-1 overall.