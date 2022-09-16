The Salida High School boys’ golf team wrapped up their regular season Thursday with a trip to the Summit Tiger Invitational, where they battled the weather and a shortened roster to still place eighth of 12 teams with a score of 268.
Eagle Valley took first with 233.
“They delayed the start by half an hour due to rain,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “It was overcast and cold, with rain squalls throughout. Of course, it’s a mountain course in September – you kind of have to expect that. But this is probably one of the top 10 public courses in the state.”
Because the Colorado High School Activities Association limits each golfer to 198 holes per regular season year, Gardunio said they were limited to who they could take. He said this was really a tune-up for the regional tournament in Carbondale, starting Monday.
Senior Aiden Hadley carded a 79, which Gardunio said was great under the difficult conditions.
Senior Eric O’Conner shot an 88, and sophomore Kason Westphal knocked in a 101.
The regional tournament, which will be played at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, will start Monday with a practice round, and the official tournament starts Tuesday.
The top 20 golfers will go to state, which will be Oct. 3 at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.