The Salida High School boys’ golf team placed sixth in the Sand Creek Scorpion Invitational tournament, hosted by Sand Creek High School Monday at Springs Ranch Golf Course in Colorado Springs.
The Arapahoe Warriors won the tournament. Salida beat several bigger schools, including the Rock Canyon Jaguars and the Liberty Lancers, both 5A schools.
Coach Phil Gardunio said the course was well suited for the Spartans, being a little bit shorter, and the team played solidly. The course was soft, the weather was nice and the wind was down, he said.
“Every time, one of the players really steps up,” Gardunio said. This time, he said it was senior Eric O’Conner, who placed first for the team and 17th overall with a score of 78.
Senior Aidan Hadley, who tied for second on the team with sophomore Avery Duquette, showed a lot of resilience by bouncing back after starting slowly, Gardunio said. Both Hadley and Duquette carded an 83 and took 24th overall.
Senior Brandon Pursell came in fourth for the team with a score of 90, taking 46th place overall.
The Spartans are still working on managing their game, becoming better at salvaging hits that were off, Gardunio said.
This tournament had a lot of big schools, such as Arapahoe and Pueblo West. Gardunio said the biggest challenge was the strength of their opponents, because the Spartans played against many under-par players, which he said was good practice for them.
The Spartans will play in their first Tri-Peaks League Tournament Wednesday at Rye.