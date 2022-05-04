The Salida High School girls soccer team slaughtered Florence 10-0 Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans started out slow, before building up a strong passing attack which allowed sophomore Juliana Anch to score and break the tie in the 11th minute. She was assisted by sophomore Eva Capozza.
Over the course of the next twenty minutes Salida unleashed a monstrous attack on the Lady Huskies.
Anch scored again on a cross from freshman Izzy Hughes to make it 2-0.
A pass from sophomore Hayden Bevington resulted in a one-touch goal by junior Alex Hebert to go up 3-0.
A successful penalty shot by Anch led to 4-0. Senior Gwen Ramsey assisted Anch on her fourth goal before scoring one of her own moments later to secure a 6-0 lead.
Finally, Capozza scored in the 30th minute and the Lady Spartans took a dominant 7-0 lead into halftime.
The second half started with sophomore Nina Haas scoring in the 45th and 51st minutes with assists from Elle Farnsworth, a freshman.
A cross from sophomore Aaliyah McGovern in the 66th minute resulted in a one touch girl by Farnsworth that put the Lady Huskies down.
With the win, Salida improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in league play. They are third in the Tri-Peaks league. Florence dropped to 0-9-1 this season.
Coach Todd Bright said the team did well at passing and crossing against Florence. It was a focus for the team during practice Monday and they were able to incorporate into their attack multiple times against the Lady Huskies.
The early lead allowed Salida to rest some of their key players and rotate more people later in the game.
Farnsworth won player of the game for Salida after notching one goal and two assists. Bright said she has been learning quickly and aggressively taking advantage of opportunities.
After back-to-back wins by mercy rule, life is going to get tougher for Salida. They face the 9-3 Buena Vista High School’s Lady Demons at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Spartans will honor their seniors prior to the game.