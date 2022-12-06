Tanner Farnsworth makes 14 of 25 attempts at annual Elks Hoop Shoot

Winners of the 51st annual Salida Elks Hoop Shoot are, from left, Anastasia Douglass, 10, Chance Pridemore, 9, Addison Lewis, 13, Presley Schwarz, 10, Ethan Schwarz, 12, Cory Pridemore, 11, Tanner Farnsworth, 8, Hank Beesinger, 9, Camber Franklin, 9, and Alrik Westberg, 9. First-place winners will advance to the district contest Jan. 7 in Rifle.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Tanner Farnsworth, 8, made the most baskets – 14 of 25 attempts – in the 51st annual Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday at Salida High School.

The event, organized by Brandon and Desirae Wilkins for their 14th year, provided local kids ages 8-13 the opportunity to compete and a chance to take their talent to higher levels.