Tanner Farnsworth makes 14 of 25 attempts at annual Elks Hoop Shoot

Tanner Farnsworth, 8, made the most baskets – 14 of 25 attempts – in the 51st annual Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday at Salida High School.
The event, organized by Brandon and Desirae Wilkins for their 14th year, provided local kids ages 8-13 the opportunity to compete and a chance to take their talent to higher levels.
This year had a relatively small number of contestants at 10 total. “We’re just trying to get things going again after COVID,” Desirae Wilkins said. Brandon Wilkins said the numbers have dwindled a bit since the pandemic but are trending upwards. “I kind of wish more kids had shown up,” he said.
Kids competed in three age groups: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
Participants could make up to five practice shots before they each shot 10 followed by another 15.
In the 8-9 boys group, Tanner Farnsworth took first after making 14 of 25 shots, Camber Franklin took second, and Alrik Westberg third. Chance Pridemore, the only girl contestant in the 8-9 group, made seven of 25.
In the 10-11 boys group sole contestant Cory Pridemore made five of 25 shots. Anastasia Douglas won the 10-11 girls group with two baskets.
Lone contestant Ethan Schwarz took first in the 12-13 boys group with 11 of 25, and Addison Lewis won the 12-13 girls with eight baskets.
Winners of the local lodge’s Hoop Shoot advance to the district contest Jan. 7 in Rifle, and those winners will advance to the state contest in Salida. State winners advance to the regional contest in Colorado Springs, and regional winners advance to nationals in Chicago, Illinois.
“Everyone’s got to start off at a lodge level, which is why we’re here today,” Brandon said to the contestants. He estimated about 40-45 of the Elks Lodges in the state hold Hoop Shoots and thinks the district contest will likely have five to eight competitors in each age category from other Elks Lodges. The Elks provides lodging for the traveling winners.