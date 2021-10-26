The Salida High School cross-country team continued to show their strength and resilience as the girls’ team qualified for their 16th straight state meet and the boys’ team for their 15th straight state as both teams finished second at the 3A Region 2 regional meet Friday in Colorado Springs.
They knew they would be facing tough competition, including The Christian Academy, where both the boys’ and the girls’ team are ranked No. 1 in state for 3A teams.
Coach Kenny Wilcox said the regional course at El Pomar Sports Complex was a bit of a challenge, as it was extended beyond its normal length.
“Whoever set up the regional course must love XC (cross country) so much that they extended the course by almost a tenth of a mile long,” Wilcox said. “I know that doesn’t seem like much, but to a runner who is running seven-minute miles, that’s 42 seconds extra.
“The coach from Woodland Park commented that the finish inexplicably moved from the middle of the grass field to the back. Even our course maps showed a different finish line.”
Junior Quinn Smith led the pack for the Lady Spartans, stopping TCA from a perfect score with the top five runners by finishing fifth with a time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds.
Next in for the Lady Spartans was junior Alex Herbert at 22:40 in 10th place, while freshman River Thompson finished 14th with a time of 23:03.
TCA’s Hope Ahnfeldt finished first with a time of 19:41. The final scores were TCA 16, Salida 62, Elizabeth 95 and Woodland Park 99.
The boys’ team struggled a bit as their top runner, senior Elijah Wilcox, who was running in the front of the pack in third place a few miles in, had some physical difficulties that caused him to drop back.
Spartan teammate junior Izayah Baxter stepped up with a personal-record time of 17:20 to finish second.
Freshman Zeke Wilcox finished ninth with a time of 17:26, with senior Hollis Beddingfield right behind him at 10th in 17:28.
Elijah Wilcox was able to finish the race at 16th with a time of 17:48.
Matthew Edwards of TCA took first with a time of 16:01.
Final team scores for the boys’ teams were TCA 28, Salida 54, Manitou Springs 98 and Lutheran 119.
The Spartans will head to Colorado Springs Saturday for the 3A State Championships.