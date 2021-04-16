The Spartans showed their gumption Tuesday when the boys’ soccer team turned a 1-0 halftime deficit into a 2-1 victory over the St. Mary’s Pirates on the road.
“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, just a little lackadaisical,” coach Ben Oswald said. “We had a discussion at halftime, what it would mean to wake up Friday morning and realize we might have made the playoffs if only we’d beat St. Mary’s. The boys came out with fire in their bellies.”
This win puts the Spartans at 4-2-2 overall this season, and 3-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
St. Mary’s junior Andon Mindrup scored the Pirates only goal, after having bounced it off the crossbar earlier in the game.
Just minutes into the second half Spartan junior Riggs Gorby scored on a pass from senior Jake Kunst.
“Jake hit Riggs on a deep pass that was just right,” Oswald said.
Gorby hit the game winner about 10-15 minutes later, this time on a “sweet little pass” from senior Noah Smith, Oswald said.
“We let them get at us a couple of times in the second half,” Oswald said, “but tonight was good enough for the victory. It was a great psychological win for the boys.”
St. Mary’s was a tough physical challenge, Oswald said, and there were some rough knocks out on the pitch, with junior Kaiden Veatch taking a tough shot to his knee.
Oswald said one of the things they were able to accomplish today was loading up one side of the field, forcing the defense to shift, a way to get in behind them.
Man of the match was Gorby for this two goal.
“Riggs really stepped up today,” Oswald said.
Oswald also gave credit to junior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips.
“He keeps coming up with the big plays when he needs to,” Oswald said.
“Quinn makes the special look routine,” said goalkeeper coach Aaron Dobson.
Salida will take the pitch again 4 p.m. Thursday, facing off against the Atlas Preparatory School in Colorado Springs in their last regular season game.
Atlas is tied with Manitou Springs, both 4-1 in league play. for second place. Lamar, 5-0, is in first.
“We just need to be on our toes Thursday,” Oswald said. “Help our goalkeeper, get our opportunities, our usual 1-2 goal, and see what happens.”