With several members fighting illnesses, the Salida Mountain Bike team stepped up and toughed it out at the Snowmass bike race on Saturday, winning first place overall.
Approximately 600 student bikers from Colorado and New Mexico competed in the race, which bike coach Rob Kelley described as being on a tough course, the first half involving a huge climb, and the second half being a fun descent.
The path down was a single track course which made it difficult to pass, Kelley said. “Our goal was to get to the single track first, which our team tends to do well on,” he said.
Varsity ran 3 laps while other divisions ran 2.
About 70 percent of the kids had seen this race before, Kelley estimated. “Everyone was scared of this course going in, because you start on this steep hill,” Kelley said.
However, the team had a strategy going in to get a good start and take a couple strokes to catch their breath before taking on the climb.
Sophomore Amato Halenda was leading the series individually, while suffering from being sick, Kelley said. He lost the overall jersey by just 10 points. “Amato is a gamer; he comes ready to go,” Kelley said.
Jojo Thennes, a freshman, started in the back, because in the last race in Eagle his bike malfunctioned, affecting his time in that race. However, he came up through the pack and placed 4th.
Izzy Hughes, who came in second, had by far her best race yet, Kelley said. “Everyone collectively stepped up.”
Kelley said he feels good about where the Spartans landed score-wise. “I look at their results based on how I think they’ll do in the State Championship,” he said. “They’re working so hard, I think they’re going to do their best and most important in the State Championship.”
Kelley said he feels the team should be ready for their next race at home in Nathrop at McMurry ranch, starting at 8:30 a.m. October 9th.
On Saturday the team will be visiting the ranch to help build the trails and afterwards try out the course. There isn’t a huge amount of climbing on the Nathrop track, Kelley said, and he thinks the team will enjoy it. “I’m looking forward to having as many people out on Nathrop as possible,” he said.