Partners Patrick Presley and Zach Tidechild carded a 62 Sunday to win the first flight in Salida Golf Club’s first tournament of the season, the Early Birdie – and won a bet with their friends.
“We crushed Colin (Trollip) and Roger (Ward),” Tidechild said with a grin. “It was a really tight match all throughout. We were down 1 going into the last hole, and then we birdied and they bogeyed.” Trollip and Ward placed second with a 63, and gave $20 and Bud Lights to Presley and Tidechild for losing the bet.
Sixty golfers participated, 14 from out of town.
Second flight winners were Scott Breunich and Ryan Taverna at 64, and third flight went to Greg Gobin and Rich Gobin, who carded a 66.
In the mixed flight, Russ Johnson and daughter Kyndra Johnson, a Salida High School sophomore, won with a 61. “I think I’ve reached a point in my life where my daughter is officially better than I am,” Russ Johnson said.
Kyndra Johnson said she thought she putted well that day, and the greens were rolling good. “It’s nice to be able to play in a tournament at home again,” she said.
The tournament also awarded closest to the pin, which went to Presley and Chris Roberts.
Salida Golf Club pro Dow Stewart said it was a great day with great weather. “One of the best we’ve had this season.”