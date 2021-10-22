Salida High School’s boys’ soccer team lost a hard-fought defensive battle 1-0 to the St. Mary’s Pirates Tuesday at home.
Coach Ben Oswald said his team had their chances, but their offense just didn’t have the rhythm that it had in recent games.
“We dominated possession and created multiple opportunities on goal with no luck,” Oswald said.
“They had a couple decent players up front who were consistently dangerous,” Oswald said. “Their whole game plan was to lump the ball up front and see what happens.”
The Spartan defense held up against those attacks. The only goal of the game came on a quick counterattack by Pirates forward John Pawlikiewicz early in the second half.
The Spartans had increased their scoring in recent games, after Oswald and the players tinkered with their offensive alignment. But they just couldn’t turn that into any goals Tuesday.
“We could not find our form in front of the goal,” Oswald said.
The loss drops the Spartans to 3-9-1 overall and 2-1-1 in conference, while the Pirates improved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in conference.
Next up for the Spartans was a home game Thursday against first-place Atlas Prep, which has a 12-1 overall record and 4-0 in conference.