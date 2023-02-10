Inaugural race set for Saturday

For the second event in its three-part winter running series, 7,000 Feet Running Company will host the inaugural Downward Spiral 5K run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The race course begins at the top of Tenderfoot Mountain, runs down CR 177 and wraps around CR 175 to Hillside Drive to finish in Riverside Park.
The race starts promptly on the hour, and organizer Andrew Walker advises participants to arrive at the top of Tenderfoot 10 minutes early.
The track runs on graded dirt road, asphalt and concrete and is entirely downhill, which Walker said makes it easier than some other races of similar length. There is no age limit for entry.
Each runner will receive a wooden plaque for finishing, and the top male and female finishers will receive cash prizes. The run has the support of Salida Mountain Trails, City of Salida, and Chaffee County government, Walker said.
“I think it’s a pretty cool, unique race that should be on everyone’s radar,” he said.