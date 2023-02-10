Inaugural race set for Saturday

The Downward Spiral 5K run hosted by 7,000 Feet Running Company will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday from the top of Tenderfoot Mountain. The run is all downhill on graded dirt road, asphalt and concrete.

 

 Courtesy photo

For the second event in its three-part winter running series, 7,000 Feet Running Company will host the inaugural Downward Spiral 5K run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The race course begins at the top of Tenderfoot Mountain, runs down CR 177 and wraps around CR 175 to Hillside Drive to finish in Riverside Park. 