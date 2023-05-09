After winning the Tri-Peaks Tournament in Trinidad Friday and placing fourth in the Alamosa tournament Thursday, the Salida High School girls’ golf team is in good shape to win the Tri-Peaks League again and is looking good for regionals as well, coach Russ Johnson said.
Thursday was a day of firsts for the team at Alamosa, as freshman Myree Hickman played in her first away tournament, and junior Vanessa Christianson made her first par and shot a personal record with a score of 105.
Ten 3A teams competed at the Alamosa tournament.
This was the first time these four girls had played together at a tournament, coach Tami Smith noted, and all the girls were within 18 strokes of each other and as a team carded 315.
Hickman, who shot 118, had not touched a golf club before this year.
“She’s just really into understanding golf,” Smith said. “She takes what we tell her and puts it into action. I think she’ll be coming right around quickly.”
Junior Adyson Hadley tied for eighth with a score of 100 and three pars.
She was shooting really well, Smith said, with on-point drives. She struggled a little on the greens, which was to be expected, Smith said. “Every green is different coming out of winter.”
Junior Jessica Clinton tied for 23rd, carding 110.
The girls had fun, Smith said, and their hard work is paying off.
The following day in Alamosa, all four of the Salida players placed in the top seven, among seven teams.
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson carded 73 to land first, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro at 95 placed second, junior Elise Tanner took fifth with a 99 and sophomore Emma Trollip finished seventh with 101.
Coach Johnson said he was particularly impressed by Martellaro’s performance.
“Kaelin started the day off a little frazzled but was able to calm down and pull it together on the back nine,” he said. Martellaro started taking it hole by hole and on the back nine made two straight pars on the first two holes.
Kyndra Johnson was solid all around, Trollip scored a personal record, and Tanner struggled on the greens but hit the ball well, he said. “Today put us into a really good position going into the final on Tuesday.”
Today’s final Tri-Peaks Tournament will be start at 10 a.m. at Salida Golf Club.