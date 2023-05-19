Hill heads to Converse University

Salida High School senior Ember Hill signs her letter of intent to swim for Converse University in Spartansburg, North Carolina. From left front are coach Sophia Herzog, Ember Hill and mom Tracey Hill. Back: dad Ben Hill, brother Cal Hill, sister Mallory Hill and SHS activities director Marko Hahn.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Salida High School swimmer Ember Hill is heading to Converse University in Spartansburg, North Carolina, after signing her letter of intent Monday.

Hill said she thought the campus was perfect after a visit, and they have a strong occupational therapy program, which she is interested in studying. 