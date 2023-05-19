Hill heads to Converse University

Salida High School swimmer Ember Hill is heading to Converse University in Spartansburg, North Carolina, after signing her letter of intent Monday.
Hill said she thought the campus was perfect after a visit, and they have a strong occupational therapy program, which she is interested in studying.
“After meeting with the coach and team, I just felt it would be a great fit,” Hill said.
“I was fortunate to get to see her compete for all four years,” coach Sophia Herzog said. “She was my training partner, and I’m super excited to see her compete in college as she moves on to the next chapter of her life.”