Following approval of plans, the dates and details for the high school state skiing championships have been finalized while the wrestling postseason became clearer last week.
According to a press release from the Colorado High School Activities Association, state skiing events will be held on separate dates due to facility availability.
The Nordic races will be March 6, held at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge. This means both the Nordic classic and Nordic skate will be held the same day.
The Alpine events will be March 11 and 12 at Loveland Ski Area. These events are the slalom and giant slalom.
While Salida doesn’t have its own ski team, several Spartans typically race for Lake County’s team in Leadville.
“We are very excited to host our state ski championships in March, and extremely thankful for the coaches, the administrators for their hard work and to the race facilities for allowing our high school students to participate this year,” said CHSAA assistant commissioner Bethany Brookens, who oversees skiing.
Races are capped at 75 racers per gender for both Nordic and Alpine
For wrestling, both regionals and the state tournament will feature individuals competing in brackets.
Regionals will be held March 5-6 with 112 student-athletes competing in 16-man brackets each day. Weights 106-145 pounds will wrestle on day one followed by weights 152-285 on day two.
Only the top-two finishers, opposed to the top-four, will advance to the state tournament this year.
State will take place March 12-13 with two single-day tournaments at a site to be determined.
Class 2A and 3A will compete in 8-man brackets on March 12 followed by class 4A and 5A as well as the first sanctioned girls’ wrestling championship on March 13.