The Salida High School boys’ golf team showed they could run with the big dogs Thursday after placing third and beating several 4A Pueblo teams at the Pueblo South Invitational at Elmwood Golf Club.
The Spartans scored 332, while Pueblo West took first with 299 and Pueblo East was second at 325.
Salida beat Pueblo County, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central and Pueblo South, all 4A schools. The Spartans also beat La Junta and Rye, 3A schools.
“As I’m new to this, whether it is Aspen, Pueblo or Alamosa, golf programs seem to be either feast or famine,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “Schools have either built a top program or a recreational program, both of which are great. Pueblo West could vie for the state championship, it’s that good of a program. The other Pueblo teams are still developing their programs.”
Junior Aiden Hadley and sophomore Ben Clayton led the Spartans on the course, both shooting 81 and ending up in a three-way tie for 11th place.
Junior Brandon Pursell and freshman Avery Duquette both carded an 85, ending in a three-way tie for 18th place.
Junior Eric O’Conner finished 23rd with a score of 87.
“Brandon, who has been struggling earlier this year, shot a great game,” Gardunio said. “I’m very proud of the depth of this team. Most other schools have one or two players shooting in the 80s. To have five in the 80s makes us very difficult to beat. Kudos to the kids.”
The team will return to the links Tuesday to play in the second of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista.