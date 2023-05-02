The FIBArk Whitewater Festival announced it will participation in the 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup, a three-part series that culminates in an overall champion from the Colorado tour freestyle kayak events.
Besides FIBArk, the schedule includes Paddlefest, May 26-29 in Buena Vista, and the GoPro Mountain Games, June 8-11 in Vail.
Competitors will be ranked at each of the freestyle events, and the rankings will be totaled for all three events, according to a press release.
Competitors with the fewest points in each division will be crowned Colorado Cup champion. In the event of a tie, the scores at the FIBArk event will serve as the tiebreaker.
CKS Mainstreet and FIBArk have joined forces to provide a purse for the Colorado Cup champions. The prizes are $800 for the senior men’s and women’s champions and $600 for the junior men’s and women’s champions.
“The Colorado Cup is pleased to bring world-class athletes to Central Colorado to compete in one of the region’s specialty sports of kayaking,” Lynne Allen, FIBArk river event director, said in the release. “Global competitors will descend on Buena Vista, Vail and Salida to tame the Arkansas. It’s a treat to bring this level of expertise to the region.”
FIBArk is America’s longest standing whitewater festival and is celebrating its 75th year in 2023. The acronym “FIBArk” stands for First in Boating in the Arkansas River – originally devised by a group of community members in the 1930s, many of them real estate agents, to draw attention to Salida and give an opportunity for local boaters to demonstrate their paddling skills.