The Salida High School girls’ swim team was born ready, according to junior captain Tayla Young and coach Wendy Gorie.
Young has competed on the high school team all three years and has been on the Salida Cyclones team for eight years. Last year the high school team placed second in the league, and Young said she hopes they will win this year.
Senior Ember Hill, having swum for the Cyclones for 10 years and for the Lady Spartans throughout high school, said she thinks the season will go great. “There’s a lot of swimmers and point opportunities. It’s a good outlook.”
Hill said she likes swimming because it helps her clear her head, and the team provides an encouraging environment.
As a senior, she is in her last season and she wants to make the best of it. The team is a lot bigger than last season, but Hill thinks they will still maintain a close sisterly bond.
She intends to continue swimming after high school and is looking at collegiate programs, which she said can be intimidating.
The past couple of years have been hard with the pandemic, and now the team enjoys laughing a lot and having fun, senior Emma Diesslin said.
Sometimes swimming can be difficult mentally, and this year she thinks the team is more focused on being a team and taking care of each other.
“The team aspect is huge,” Young said. “Workouts can be challenging, but the team helps you get through them.” Everyone is building on that aspect, established at the end of last year, she said.
The team’s greatest advantage is that they have each other. “The more we’re a team, the better we’ll do,” Young said.
Young is looking forward to getting to know the new freshmen and getting into the season, she said.
Senior captain Charlie Messa said the swim team helped her make friends as a freshman when she moved from Fairplay, never having been on a swim team before.
“I want to make state, have a good year for the whole team and make sure everyone is happy,” she said. Messa said as a captain she wants to be somebody that everyone can come to if they need something – strong for the whole team.
Hill said it’s important to stay positive, noting that some years have been difficult to keep morale up. “I want to be as encouraging as I can,” she said.
Diesslin said she was most looking forward to the overnight meets. “Everyone wants to have a good time, improve their skills, forms and times,” she said, adding that she believes many of the girls want to go to state.
All four girls noted their teammates’ kindness toward each another.