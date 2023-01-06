Cornhole league starts up in Chaffee County

Mark Crawford of Buena Vista, left, competes against Coby Wilson of Poncha Springs at one of High Mountain Baggers’ cornhole tournaments at Poncha Springs Town Hall. Crawford founded High Mountain Baggers with Brian Martinez in October.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

For local cornhole enthusiasts, a two-plus-hour drive to one of the closest leagues is no longer required to compete. High Mountain Baggers, founded by Mark Crawford and Brian Martinez, kicked off mid-October and has gathered a following of 12-16 competitors per tournament, held weekly at Poncha Springs Town Hall.

High Mountain Baggers started in Buena Vista where Crawford lives, playing outside at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post. When the weather got colder, they relocated to Poncha Springs where they could play inside.