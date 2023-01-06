Cornhole league starts up in Chaffee County

For local cornhole enthusiasts, a two-plus-hour drive to one of the closest leagues is no longer required to compete. High Mountain Baggers, founded by Mark Crawford and Brian Martinez, kicked off mid-October and has gathered a following of 12-16 competitors per tournament, held weekly at Poncha Springs Town Hall.
High Mountain Baggers started in Buena Vista where Crawford lives, playing outside at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post. When the weather got colder, they relocated to Poncha Springs where they could play inside.
Crawford, originally from Norman, Oklahoma, got into cornhole when he revisited to see his mother as an adult. Some friends invited him to a tournament, which he said he at first thought was ridiculous, but upon attending he saw how competitive the game was, plus the players were all eating, drinking and having a good time.
Afterward, he looked for a league near Buena Vista and found the closest was in Colorado Springs.
Crawford has now been playing for 1½ years. He plays cornhole after work at his job as a case manager at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
To play cornhole, also called bean bag toss, competing pairs each get four bags to throw onto a cornhole box. Bags landing on wood are worth 1 point, and those landing in the hole get 3 points. The pairs both throw all of their bags and subtract from each other’s scores, meaning one competitor’s point cancels the other’s. The first to reach 21 points wins the game.
High Mountain Baggers usually holds tournaments once a week between Wednesday and Friday, depending on when Town Hall is available for use. Their schedule can be found on the app Scoreholio, and they can also be found on Facebook. The entry fee for tournaments is $15, which is compiled into prize money for first, second and third place, with a percentage going to fund the league.
Merchandise such as T-shirts and league patches is also now available, and Crawford said many cornhole players like to collect league patches to put on cornhole backpacks. He is hoping High Mountain Baggers can sell custom cornhole bags in the future.
Crawford said his favorite aspect of the sport is meeting new people and being competitive in a game that turned into a sport. He would ideally like to have 20 or more participants per night, he said. “I’m hoping we get more and more people who want to play, check it out and grow it bigger and bigger.”