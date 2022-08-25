The Salida Spartans boys’ soccer team annihilated the Colorado Springs Christian Lions 5-0 on Tuesday for their first win of the season.
For the first twenty minutes of the game the Spartans pressed well and won the ball multiple times in the attacking half which led to three missed opportunities.
However, after the initial 20 minutes, they put the ball wide to freshman Mateo Tressler, who crossed the ball into the box where Sean Tseng, a new team member, buried the goal in a one time volley.
The half ended at 1-0, at which point the Spartans made a couple adjustments. Within the first 15 minutes of the second half, Tseng scored three more goals with two assists from sophomore Sam Jones and another from Tressler, a lead which allowed the Spartans to give playtime to the entire team.
The Spartans scored one more goal on an indirect free kick. Jonas Keupper touched the ball and Daniel Dewalt buried it, bringing the score to 5-0. Keeping up the shutout, two big time saves were made by Spartan goalkeeper Clay Dzuira, who was playing his first varsity match.
“We’re a young team,” Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said. “ We have a lot of kids out but we only have six upperclassmen, so winning is a huge confidence builder. I really believe that these kids, while young, are really good. They’ve played together a long time and they understand what we’re trying to do.” It has been four or five years since the Spartans beat CSCS, who is one of their biggest rivals. “It feels amazing to get a win on their turf,” Dobson said.
Looking forward, Dobson said The Spartan team was intentionally able to get a better schedule than they’ve had in years past, and he said because of this they’re going to be very competitive in almost every game. “I think we’re going to have a really successful season.”