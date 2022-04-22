Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.