Two years ago, Salida skate shop Ramps and Alleys opened on Halloween, owner Stacy Falk’s favorite day of the year.
Because of that, each year the shop hosts a Halloween carnival for kids, this year’s taking place Saturday. The event’s purpose is mainly for celebrating and fundraising for the clubhouse side of the shop, Falk said, as a way to bring awareness to what the club does.
Activities at the carnival included “Monster Slash,” where kids could use slingshots to shoot monster head targets; “Graveyard Grab,” where kids could dig in a dirt patch to find graveyard treasures such as animal bones and seashells; “Wheelie Fun,” a game of tossing skate wheels into buckets; “Spooky Disc Golf”; a “Donut String,” similar in concept to bobbing for apples; pumpkin painting; a water balloon fight; tug-of-war; “Monster Melon Crusher,” involving riding kayaks down a watermelon-themed ramp; and a snack bar.
Funds go towards club costs such as buying equipment like helmets and pads. “We try to keep this space free,” Falk said. “So we need grants, donations and fundraisers.”
Hosting the carnival costs around $200. Last year, the event broke even, but this year it made around $500, Falk said. “By 2 o’clock this place was crawling with kids.” She estimated more than 100 people came throughout the day.
Her favorite part, she said, was seeing the kids in costume and how happy they were.