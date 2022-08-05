The Salida Women’s Golf Association held its annual Invitational Tournament Thursday at the Salida Golf Club, hosting 27 golfers from around the state, Rohnda Moltz said.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the association, and funds are also donated back to the golf club and to the Salida girls’ golf team, Moltz said.
Moe Schultz took first place in the first flight, shooting a 69, while Roni Martin carded a 77 to win the second flight.
In first flight Kelly Wharry won closest to the pin at 51 feet, 5 inches on hole 6 and 12 feet, 4.5 inches on hole 8.
Smith had the longest drive in first flight for hole 7.
In second flight, Martin took closest to the pin on hole 6 with 34 feet, 8 inches, and Dody Schultz had the longest drive on hole 9.