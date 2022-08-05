Salida Women's Golf Association

Winners of the Salida Women’s Golf Association Invitational Tournament gather Thursday at the Salida Golf Club. From left are Linda Cutrara, Roni Martin, Becky Cookson, Rohnda Moltz, Shirley Dominick, Kelly Wharry, Susan Findling, Moe Schultz, Christy Gordon, Kathy Splitgerber, Cindy Champlin and Tami Smith.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida Women’s Golf Association held its annual Invitational Tournament Thursday at the Salida Golf Club, hosting 27 golfers from around the state, Rohnda Moltz said.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the association, and funds are also donated back to the golf club and to the Salida girls’ golf team, Moltz said.