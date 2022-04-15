Lions maul Lady Spartan soccer

The Salida High School Lady Spartans soccer team struggled Thursday, not only in their 4-0 loss to the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions but also against colds and other sickness.
“We had two starters out sick today, and several other girls who weren’t feeling 100 percent,” coach Todd Bright said. “Missing two starters creates a lot of holes as we move people around. We just didn’t have the depth at the bench we needed.”
Bright said freshman Elle Farnsworth really played aggressively. Also standing out for the Lady Spartans was freshman Megan Devenport, who stepped up, and junior Kira Kuhl, who put a lot of pressure on the Lady Lions.
“The first half, we gave up three bad goals,” Bright said. “It wasn’t our finest moment, and it put us behind the 8-ball. The second half, we played better and started getting some pressure on them.”
Bright said sophomore Julz Anch was the player of the game, starting out in defense, then moving upfield in the second half in hopes of getting some more pressure on the goal.
“This team was good, and they took advantage of our weakness,” Bright said. “We just need to get over this illness that’s going around.”
The loss puts Salida at 4-3 overall and 1-1 in 3A Tri-Peaks League play.
CSCS is 7-1 and 2-0 in league.
The Lady Spartans will travel to Colorado Springs to face St. Mary’s on Monday. The Lady Pirates are 2-4 so far this season, with no league games.