The Salida High School boys’ golf team took first place, with all four members of the team placing in the top 10, at the first Tri-Peaks League tournament Wednesday at Hollydot Golf Course in Rye.
The Spartan team carded a 247, beating out the Woodland Park Panthers, a 4A school, who shot a 252.
The Buena Vista Demons hit a 285 for fifth place.
“It felt great,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “The kids started a little slow, but we are going to work on some techniques, try arriving earlier, see what works to get them going. After five or six holes, however, they were on fire. We hope to stretch our lead out at the next Tri-Peaks tournament.”
Senior Eric O’Conner led the Spartan team, taking third place overall with a 79.
Senior Brandon Pursell took second for Salida and fifth overall with a score of 83.
“The performer of the tournament for us was really Brandon,” Gardunio said. “He really saved us. Brandon usually shoots in the high 80s to low 90s, so he really stepped up for us today.”
Senior Aiden Hadley knocked in an 85 for third place on the team and sixth overall.
Sophomore Avery Duquette hit an 89 for fourth place and finished 10th in the field.
The Spartans will compete in two more Tri-Peaks tournaments throughout their season to determine league standings. The Spartans will host the next Tri-Peaks tournament during their Butch Braswell Tournament Sept. 8.
“We’ll have about 60 players at the Braswell; it’s absolutely packed,” Gardunio said. “We are very excited to host and hope to continue hosting for years to come.”
The team will hit the road to play in the Pueblo South tournament on Monday.