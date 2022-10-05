As Spartan coach Phil Gardunio predicted, Spartan golfer seniors Aidan Hadley and Eric O’Connor upped their game during the second day at the state varsity tournament Tuesday.
Aidan Hadley got four strokes better than his score Monday with a 76 and Eric O’Connor finished three strokes better with an 81.
The boys were able to better recognize the course and manage their rounds, Gardunio said, and he is most proud of the boys’ ability to rebound quickly, which he said takes a lot of toughness and work ethic.
Hadley was very satisfied with his score this round, putting him overall at 155, which was his lowest round posted all year, and places him 20th in state. Hadley was particularly good at controlling par-5, coming close to eagling, Gardunio said.
O’Connor had higher expectations for himself, on the other hand.
Similar to the day prior he struggled on the greens, which cost him a score in the 70s.
However, his ball striking was as good as anyone on the field, Gardunio said.
“Most impressive about O’Connor is his work ethic preparing for this tournament,” Gardunio said. “There’s no one who can outwork him.” O’Connor had a total score of 165, which put him 50th in state.
Gardunio also made note of the hospitality of Pinhurst and the quality of the course, which he said was second to none.
The boys’ golf season has now ended, and Gardunio feels very proud.
“This is a team goal for any high school golf coach. You really feel gratification when you’re able to take two of your players to a state tournament and have them do as well as they did.”