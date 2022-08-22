The Spartan boys’ golf team finished sixth at the Alamosa Invitational Friday, carding 261, and senior Eric O’Conner finished ninth with a score of 84.
The Montezuma Cortez Panthers finished first with a 234. Hosts Alamosa finished eighth with a 286.
“We were a little short handed at Alamosa,” Coach Phil Gardunio said. “Senior Aiden Hadley wasn’t with us, so we brought junior varsity golfer (junior) Jackson Ewing. He kind of struggled, but we hope he could be one varsity players one day.”
Senior Brandon Pursell shot an 87, finishing 16th overall.
“Brandon had a really exciting performance,” Gardunio said. “He usually shots in the low 90s, so putting up a 87 was great. He struggled a bit in his last few holes, but with some more work, he could easily be in the low 80s.”
Sophomore Avery Duquette took third for the team, and 26th in the tournament, carding 90.
Ewing finished in 48th place with a 106.
The boys’ junior varsity golf team travelled to Rye for a tournament for JV teams. Coach Mason Dotter said they hadn’t posted up the results yet, but that the team “did pretty well.”