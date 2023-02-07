Lady Spartans fall to Vanguard

Salida High School senior Sarah Chick tries to find a way to score against the Vanguard Lady Coursers. The Lady Spartans lost 48-39 Monday at home.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Lady Spartans basketball lost against Vanguard’s Lady Coursers, 48-39 Monday at Salida High School.

Salida High School freshman Braeden Johnson made the only 3-pointer during the first quarter, which ended 12-3.