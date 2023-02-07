Lady Spartans fall to Vanguard

Lady Spartans basketball lost against Vanguard’s Lady Coursers, 48-39 Monday at Salida High School.
Salida High School freshman Braeden Johnson made the only 3-pointer during the first quarter, which ended 12-3.
Into the second quarter the Lady Spartans stepped up their game as senior Sarah Chick sank a free throw, Johnson scored and junior Makiah Parris was fouled on a good basket, making an extra point, to end the first half at 21-11.
Also in the second, Chick broke a school record for blocks in a single season. The previous record was 60.
Scores by Johnson, Chick and a free throw by Parris with Johnson sinking a 3-pointer in the last 45 seconds ended the third at 34-19.
In the last quarter, Salida picked up pace with a total of 20 points by Chick and Johnson, outscoring the Coursers, but it was too late.
“We can compete against top 10 teams,” Chick said afterward. Johnson scored 22 points and Chick 10.
“We played pretty well but I think we could have played better,” coach Keith Wyatt said. The team played more of a complete game, he said, and Johnson got more aggressive at the end. Additionally, the team was able to get back players who were previously out sick.
The loss should not hurt the team too much in the standings, he said.
The Lady Spartans next host the 14-4 Lamar Lady Thunder at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.