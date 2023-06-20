Competition at the skatepark bowl in Centennial Park last week was daring, high-flying, raucous and sometimes a little chaotic – just the way skaters and their fans like it.
For the second consecutive year, a star-studded lineup of skateboarders created a spectacular showdown at the two-day Heart of the Rockies Rampage held Friday and Saturday in conjunction with FIBArk festivities.
“It was an awesome event,” said Derek Scott, a nationally ranked skateboarder and Salida native who heads up the Heart of the Rockies Rampage. “The community stayed with us despite some weather, and they saw quality skateboarding competition.”
In addition to managing the annual event, Scott competes in it. In 2022, he and world-ranked boarder Collin Graham of Virginia Beach, Virginia, squared off in the bowl competition, with Graham taking top honors.
The highly anticipated 2023 rematch between Graham and Scott took place late Friday, when rain showers were coming and going and Scott was doing likewise while “putting out fires.” He took off his manager’s hat just long enough to grab his helmet and board and make a few soaring runs in the bowl.
Once again, however, Graham came out on top.
“Collin is one of the best skateboarders in the world right now,” Scott said. “We often find ourselves battling it out. But we have a good relationship and always get along, maybe because we’re both from non-California skateboarding states.
“Our event in Salida is growing – the names are bigger this year, the purse is bigger and the crowds are bigger. And we really appreciate the support from the city. Salida deserves this level of an event.”
Following the victory, Graham scooted off to Norway for a short vacation before competing in the Mystic SK8 Cup in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic. Prague is a European hotbed for skateboard competitions.
“It’s a pretty big event, especially for Europe skateboarding,” Graham said. “It’s one of the biggest and oldest events over there.”
Also competing in Prague will be Autumn Tust, a 24-year-old professional skateboarder from Deerfield Beach, Florida, who won the women’s bowl and street events at the Rockies Rampage. Tust was dynamite in competition, but visibly felt the effects of skating 7,500 feet higher than her home park.
“I’ve been sucking on an oxygen bottle between events,” she said, smiling. “I’m dizzy just sitting here.
“But this park is amazing – it’s got something for everyone of all levels of skill and experience. I love this event, and the young kids here are incredible. I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but I wish I had started at their age. This group is taking the next generation of skating to a higher level.”
Results from the Heart of the Rockies Rampage Bowl finals:
Koa Morehead, 12, from San Clemente, California, wowed the judges and the crowd with complex, precise tricks to place first in the Groms division (12 and younger). Kingston Kalawaia of Las Vegas, Nevada, finished second; Eli Stroker, 10, of Edwards was third; Keegan Fuentes, 9, of Denver was fourth; and Camden Burkett, 10, of Castle Rock finished fifth.
By far the youngest contestant in the Amateur division, Morehead also claimed the top spot there, followed by Tristan Graves, Cartier Pendleton, Albert Burkle and Leo Abraham.
Autumn Tust won $500 for finishing first in the Women/Girls division and was followed by (second) Nina Aguilar, 16, Bellingham, Washington, $400; (third) Emma Litwiller, 12, Breckenridge, $250; (fourth) Allessandra Frederick, 9, Silverthorne, $100; and (fifth) Bridgette Spinney, Denver, $50.
In the Masters division (40 and over), Chris Patton finished first and received $500; Shawn Reinart was second and received $400; Jed Fuller finished third for $300; Doug Fletcher was fourth and received $200; and Dave Duncan in sixth received $100.
In the Pro division of the bowl competition, Graham’s win earned him $2,000; Luke Kahler, Huntington Beach, California, was second and received $1,300; Derek Scott, Salida, received $1,000 in third; Ollie Groves of Montrose was fourth and received $500; and Laird Brunson of Henderson, Nevada, finished fifth for $350.
Results from the Heart of the Rockies Rampage Street finals:
In the Groms division of the Street competition, Kingston Kalawaia finished first, Reagan Keen was second, Camden Burkett was third, Jaxson Zimski was fourth and Cedar Desqueira finished fifth.
In the Amateur division, Ransom Ramrod, Colorado Springs, finished first; Ollie Groves, Montrose, was second; Herman Lundmark was third; Lakin Oropaza finished fourth; and Tristan Graves of Montrose was fifth.
In the Women/Girls division of the Street competition, Autumn Tust finished first and received $300; Emma Litwiller was second, $200; and Tawnya Godinez was third, $100.
Julian Christianson of Denver won the Pro division of the Street competition, $800; Bobby Hebner was second, $600; Ryder Reed, Salida, was third, $400; Laird Brunson, Henderson, Nevada, was fourth, $250; and Aiden Jordan of Colorado Springs was fifth, $150.