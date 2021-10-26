The Salida High School boys’ soccer team faced a nail-biter on the road Saturday, beating James Irwin 3-2 in double overtime.
Coach Ben Oswald said the Jaguars came out first, scoring about 10 minutes into the game, but the Spartans quickly answered when Antonin Breunel, a French exchange student who recently joined the team, hit a hard shot at goal that was rebounded and picked up by senior Riggs Gorby, who put it in the net.
James Irwin quickly responded and scored before senior Kaiden Veatch was able to make a nice through pass to senior Evan Wright, slotting it into the goal right before the halftime whistle.
The two teams faced off 2-2 after the half and saw a lot of back and forth, but neither team was able to get the ball into the goal, ending the game in a 2-2 tie.
Oswald said the first overtime was just like the second half, with both teams trying to find a way to score but unable to finish the game.
About four minutes into the second overtime, Wright made what Oswald called “a perfect pass” to Gorby, who scored his second goal and moved the Spartans into the win column.
Oswald said Gorby, Veatch and Wright were the men of the match.
The match was the last of the regular season for the Spartans, who ended the season 4-10-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.